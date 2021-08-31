Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 202,542 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Motors were worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

