Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 12,756 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Pool worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $491.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

