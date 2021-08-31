Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 20,120 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of Guidewire Software worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,541,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -373.64 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

