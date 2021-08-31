Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 37,720 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,720 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Masco worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Masco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Masco by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,115,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

