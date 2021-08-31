Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 38,738 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of Robert Half International worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 20.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

