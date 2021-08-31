Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of XPO Logistics worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.92.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

