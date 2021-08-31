Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56,162 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX opened at $250.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.48.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

