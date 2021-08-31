Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 92,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

