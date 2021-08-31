Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 67,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $73.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

