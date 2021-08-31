Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.18% of Cricut worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,853,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,517,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

In other Cricut news, Director Len Blackwell sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $227,823.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,976,159 shares of company stock worth $118,479,670 and sold 112,793 shares worth $3,159,300.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

