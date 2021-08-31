Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,031 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,031 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

