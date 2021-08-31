Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,442 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of VeriSign worth $15,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,803,000 after purchasing an additional 193,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at $184,040,062.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $216.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

