Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 35,054 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,054 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $49.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

