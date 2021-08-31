Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 432,405 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 432,405 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.17% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 401.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $207.01 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average of $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

