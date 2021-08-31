Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $12,827,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 169,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $1,440,152.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,956,628 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $372.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

