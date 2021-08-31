Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in August

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 346,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 611.3 days.

THNPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

