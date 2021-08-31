TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

