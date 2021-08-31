Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.28

Shares of Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €3.28 ($3.86) and traded as high as €3.28 ($3.86). Tele Columbus shares last traded at €3.26 ($3.83), with a volume of 1,107,354 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $892.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

Tele Columbus Company Profile

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

