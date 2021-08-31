Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) & OI (NYSE:OIBRC) Financial Comparison

OI (NYSE:OIBRC) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get OI alerts:

This table compares OI and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI N/A -35.27% -2.89% Telecom Argentina -2.87% -2.29% -1.20%

This table compares OI and Telecom Argentina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI $1.80 billion N/A -$2.04 billion N/A N/A Telecom Argentina $4.27 billion 0.59 -$81.15 million ($0.19) -30.53

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OI has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OI and Telecom Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats OI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OI

Oi S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It provides a portfolio of communication products that include regular fixed and mobile telephony services, data transmission (including broadband), ISP and other services. The Company provides its services to homes, small, medium and large corporate users, government agencies and other telecommunication companies. Oi S.A., formerly known as Brazil Telecom S.A., is based in Brazil.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services. It operates through the Argentina and Other Abroad geographical segments. The company was founded on January 5, 1990 is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for OI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.