Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,185.96

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,185.96 ($15.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,020 ($13.33). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.46), with a volume of 108,451 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £815.62 million and a PE ratio of 24.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,079.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,185.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

