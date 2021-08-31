Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,651,364 shares.The stock last traded at $4.93 and had previously closed at $5.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. Analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 608,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,644,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

