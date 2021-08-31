Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. 500,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,322. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.