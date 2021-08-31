Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Up 7.2%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 251,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,924,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TELL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $46,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

