Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP Richard P. Tracy Sells 17,799 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP Richard P. Tracy sold 17,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $587,544.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 166,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,460.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard P. Tracy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10.

NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 483,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,552. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,010,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after acquiring an additional 812,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

