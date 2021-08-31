Telos Price Up 193.2% Over Last 7 Days (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 193.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001209 BTC on exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $159.31 million and $8.19 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

