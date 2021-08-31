Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post sales of $134.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.00 million and the lowest is $134.30 million. Tenable posted sales of $112.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $530.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.40 million to $531.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $628.80 million, with estimates ranging from $619.50 million to $638.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,154 shares of company stock worth $6,776,164 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $2,373,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $4,630,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 6.3% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 156.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 54,904 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -172.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

