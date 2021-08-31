Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/19/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

8/17/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.10 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.30.

8/17/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/11/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/15/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

7/13/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TME traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,881,102. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

