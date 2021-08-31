Tendies (TEND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,106.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $625,247.01 and approximately $79,106.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tendies

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,713 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,713 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

