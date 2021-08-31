Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.15

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.15 and last traded at $75.35, with a volume of 657063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.46.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

