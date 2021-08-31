Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.77 and last traded at $53.10. Approximately 3,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 783,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC increased their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Ternium alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $835,000. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.