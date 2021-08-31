Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $1,058,115.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $735.72. 20,461,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,896,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $681.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $668.67. The firm has a market cap of $728.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

