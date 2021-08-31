Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.15 billion and the lowest is $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $16.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 666,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 744,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 274,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

