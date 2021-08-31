Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.81. 84,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,415. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

