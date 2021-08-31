Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Texas Instruments worth $721,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.75. The stock had a trading volume of 121,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,184. The company has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

