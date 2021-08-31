Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

