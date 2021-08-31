Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TXT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

NYSE TXT opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Textron by 573.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 53,613 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Textron by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Textron by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after buying an additional 174,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Textron by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

