Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,368 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 782.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,368 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 999,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after buying an additional 60,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.67. 154,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

