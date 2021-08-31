Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,924 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,535. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $155.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,963. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.31. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

