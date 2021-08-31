Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Global Payments by 187.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $3,046,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.64. 52,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,448. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.41 and its 200-day moving average is $195.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

