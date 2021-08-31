Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,236. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.