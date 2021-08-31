Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 33,134 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. 1,109,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,981,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

