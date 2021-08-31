Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $245.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,946 shares of company stock worth $159,276,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.