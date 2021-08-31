Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.8% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $16.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.08. The stock had a trading volume of 82,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,246. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $417.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

