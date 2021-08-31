Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 124,723 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.90. 47,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.92.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

