Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,387 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 462,474 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.02. 138,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,013. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

