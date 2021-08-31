Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 846.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average is $154.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

