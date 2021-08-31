Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 107.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.84. 25,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

