Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 120.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,007 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,050 shares of company stock valued at $18,107,216. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $45.16. 374,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,002,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 135.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

