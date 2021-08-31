Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.83. 24,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,920. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

