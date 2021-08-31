Teza Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,459 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 110.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. 230,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,935. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,333 shares of company stock worth $421,175 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

